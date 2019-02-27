1

The F-35s Next Mission: Killing North Korea's Nuclear-Tipped ICBMs?

Is that possible? 

by Task and Purpose

The Defense Department is weighing a plan to deploy F-35 fighters to hover on the outskirts of North Korea airspace and neutralize intercontinental ballistic missiles shortly after launch, Reuters  reports.

News of the plan, developed as part of a six-month study on intercepting North Korean ICBMs and  conceived as a near-term option, comes as President Donald Trump  meets with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Vietnam on critical questions surrounding Pyonyang's nuclear and missile testing programs.

The Pentagon has been toying with novel missile defense strategies for years now: In January, the DoD's Missile Defense Review  presented a milieu of potential options worth further examination, Defense One  reported, ranging from drone-based lasers and orbiting missile platforms to reconfiguring the F-35 for missile defense missions.

Indeed, the MDR "[called] for the testing and development of a new or modified interceptor which could shoot down a ballistic missile in the boost phase," Defense News  noted at the time. "There is also the possibility of using the F-35, equipped with its array of sensors, to hunt and track mobile missile units, which is a key part of North Korea's doctrine."

Right now, the plan is, well, a pipe dream. An F-35-based ICBM killer 'calls for interceptor missiles that fly so fast they could melt one expert said, and the only surefire way for U.S. military aircraft to defeat a missile with current technology would be to fly in hostile airspace," missile defense experts  told Reuters.

One possibility exists, however, based on combining two elements proposed in the MDR: Incorporating the drone-based laser concept into the F-35, a la the terrible 1997 miniseries  Asteroidwhich stars noted missile defense experts Michael Biehn and Annabella Sciorra.

It's not a new concept : Wired  notes that the U.S. Missile Defense Agency  suspended its Boeing 747-based Airborne Laser Test Bed anti-ICBM system because it "was too costly and unwieldy." And while the technology has  matured significantly  in recent years, airborne directed energy weapons are  notoriously complicated  and frequently short on funding,  as with  the Air Force Special Operations AC-130J Ghostrider gunship.

But not for long. In 2017, F-35 manufacturer Lockheed Martin was  contracted to explore an aircraft-mounded directed energy weapon under the Air Force Research Lab's Self-Protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator program. The $26 million contract, which  builds on the its work for the Army, aims to have a fighter-mounted test weapon by 2021.

"We're putting a weapon traveling at the speed of light onto an aircraft capable of traveling the speed of sound, while targeting threats likely also traveling at supersonic speeds," Lockheed laser weapons systems senior fellow Rob Afzal  told Wired. "Ruggedization is critical."

Despite this, the idea of a laser-equipped F-35B hovering near North Korean airspace and slapping missiles out of the sky may remain just an idea. Sure, the F-35 is  inching towards real lethality downrange,  the ongoing  technical and reliability issues  facing the F-35 program make the prospect of a complicated directed energy system increasingly improbable.

Oh well. We'll always have  Asteroid.

 

This article originally appeared at Task & Purpose. Follow Task & Purpose on Twitter .

